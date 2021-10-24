Shawn Mendes Brings ’70s Style to ‘We Can Survive’ Concert in Flare Pants and Classic Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shawn Mendes arrived in groovy rockstar style to the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Wonder” singer hit the red carpet at the Hollywood Bowl in a classic white T-shirt, layered with a black denim jacket. His jacket featured sharp lapels and a front pocket. One of Mendes’ most notable pieces was a pair of black trousers, which featured a slim fit with a flared hem. —adding a dash of ’70s style to the rock n’ roll-worthy look. His outfit was complete with a black leather belt, gold pendant necklace, several rings and a single silver hoop earring.

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose his signature style: a pair of Chelsea boots. His shoes featured black leather uppers, elastic side panels and slightly squared toes. The pair was complete with short heels that appeared to total at least one inch in height.

Related What Is the Average Shoe Size for Men? The Answer Might Surprise You The 50 Best Gifts for Men Who Have Everything Camila Cabello Reunites with Shawn Mendes at Global Citizen Live in a Groovy Corset, Leggings and Matching Robe

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Mendes’ boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Men’s boots are officially back in shoe rotation this season. The Chelsea style has proven especially popular due to its comfortable low heel and easy on-off silhouette. Mendes is the latest star to wear the style. Celebrities like Timothee Chalamet, Justin Theroux and Kit Harrington have also been spotted in pairs from Givenchy, Saint Laurent and COS in recent weeks.

For footwear, Mendes is often seen in ankle boots, one of his style signatures. The “Mercy” singer regularly wears Frye’s black ‘Grady’ Chelsea boots, as well as leather Cuban-heeled or zip-up pairs from brands like Saint Laurent and Calvin Klein. However, Mendes’ off-duty style is decidedly more casual, as he regularly dons low-top Golden Goose, Adidas and Nike sneakers.

Shawn Mendes arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Each fall, Audacy’s We Can Survive concert is held to raise money for a variety of charitable causes. This year’s 8th annual show was held to raise mental health awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The concert also features a range of star-studded performances. This year’s lineup included Mendes, Doja Cat, Saweetie, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and The Kid Laroi.

Slip on black Chelsea boots this fall, inspired by Shawn Mendes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Dockers Ransom boots, $50 (was $65).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: AllSaints Harley boots, $278.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Dr. Martens 2976 boots, $150.

Click through the gallery for more of the sharpest men’s boots for the fall season.