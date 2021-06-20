Sharon Stone Stuns in Leopard-Print Dress and Patent Pumps at Tribeca Film Festival

Sharon Stone took a walk on the wild side for the final night of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival.

The “Basic Instinct” actress attended the Festival’s last night in a knee-length leopard-print dress with black silk piping, which formed a bustier-like silhouette. Paired with a chic black blazer lined in the same print, the look was a lesson in neutral coordination. Stone accessorized with a pair of gold and crystal drop earrings, as well as a black acrylic clutch and tinted sunglasses — worn indoors, as only a legendary movie star can pull off.

Sharon Stone attends the 2021 Tribeca Festival Closing Night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Sharon Stone attends the 2021 Tribeca Festival Closing Night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Stone slipped on a sleek pair of black patent leather pumps. Featuring pointed toes and stiletto heels, the shoes were a sharp complement to the dress — and perfectly matched the star’s clutch. The coordination is a signature of Stone’s; earlier this week, the A-list actress wore a multicolored silk scarf as a belt, with similarly vibrant espadrilles.

The “Total Recall” actress has been a longtime fan of leopard print, wearing numerous dresses in the spotty pattern to red carpets over the last several decades. Stone’s also incorporated leopard into blazers, tops and matching jacket-and-skirt sets throughout the years, worn everywhere from star-studded galas to Target runs.

Sharon Stone attends the 2021 Tribeca Festival Closing Night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Stone’s pumps. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Stone’s known for unexpected styling choices, often mixing textures, prints and colors in a bold and sleek fashion. On the shoe front, the legendary actress and “The Beauty of Living Twice” author can be regularly seen in platform and strappy sandals, as well as open- and pointed-toe pumps, by top brands like Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. These are usually worn with suits and long-sleeved dresses by Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana and Stephane Rolland, with sparkling drop earrings added for interviews and red carpets.

On Tribeca’s last night, Stone attended the world premiere of comedian Dave Chappelle’s new documentary “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” which drew other star attendees like Zoe Kravitz, Hari Nef and Anthony Anderson. The event marked the official reopening of Radio City Music Hall since the venue closed in March 2020.

