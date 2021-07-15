×
Sharon Stone is Elegant in 3D Floral Gown and Dazzling Earrings at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

By Robyn Merrett
Sharon Stone looked like a walking bouquet at Cannes Film Festival 2021.

The actress hit the red carpet for the premiere of “The Story of My Wife,” wearing a sky blue tulle gown that was adorned with multi-colored flowers. The whimsical dress also included a corset construction and dainty off-the-shoulder sleeves. The finishing touch was a train that was covered in additional cascading flowers.

Adding more glamour to ensemble, Stone accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings. The jewels featured a stud connected to a dangling piece. Adding a rocker flair, Stone styled her pixie cut in a messy pulled-back look.

A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story Of My Wife" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021 in Cannes, France. 14 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sharon Stone. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771045_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sharon Stone at “The Story Of My Wife” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021 in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Tulle has been having a major moment at Cannes this year. In addition Stone, Bella Hadid and Jessica Chastain also stepped out in the material during the festival.

Hadid’s look featured a sleek, form-fitting white gown that was finalized with black tulle straps and a tulle train. As for Chastain, the actress blended a goth aesthetic with a delicate one, wearing a black mesh gown with contrasting tulle details.

sharon stone, tulle dress, cannes
Sharon Stone.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Of course, it’s no surprise that tulle is the material of choice. The fabric brings drama and elegance to any ensemble. However, if you don’t have a red carpet event to attend, you can add tule to your everyday wardrobe. Consider pairing a tulle skirt with a white t-shirt or tank to have your very own Carrie Bradshaw moment or try out a tulle dress with a leather jacket and combat boots for a grunge feel.

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet moments from Cannes Film Festival 2021.

