Sharon Stone is Elegant in 3D Floral Gown and Dazzling Earrings at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone looked like a walking bouquet at Cannes Film Festival 2021.
The actress hit the red carpet for the premiere of “The Story of My Wife,” wearing a sky blue tulle gown that was adorned with multi-colored flowers. The whimsical dress also included a corset construction and dainty off-the-shoulder sleeves. The finishing touch was a train that was covered in additional cascading flowers.
Adding more glamour to ensemble, Stone accessorized with dazzling diamond earrings. The jewels featured a stud connected to a dangling piece. Adding a rocker flair, Stone styled her pixie cut in a messy pulled-back look.
Tulle has been having a major moment at Cannes this year. In addition Stone, Bella Hadid and Jessica Chastain also stepped out in the material during the festival.
Hadid’s look featured a sleek, form-fitting white gown that was finalized with black tulle straps and a tulle train. As for Chastain, the actress blended a goth aesthetic with a delicate one, wearing a black mesh gown with contrasting tulle details.
Of course, it’s no surprise that tulle is the material of choice. The fabric brings drama and elegance to any ensemble. However, if you don’t have a red carpet event to attend, you can add tule to your everyday wardrobe. Consider pairing a tulle skirt with a white t-shirt or tank to have your very own Carrie Bradshaw moment or try out a tulle dress with a leather jacket and combat boots for a grunge feel.
