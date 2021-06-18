Sharon Stone is Summer Chic in Silk Scarf Belt and Espadrilles in NYC

Sharon Stone has been a household name for decades, and today the A-list star stepped out in cheerful style at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The legendary actress stepped out for the Festival’s Juror Awards at Spring Studios on June 17, wearing a pink tank tucked into distressed and paint-splattered cropped jeans and layered with a white button-down. Her accessories included a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and two standout accessories: a multicolored silk scarf worn as a belt, which was coordinated to a pair of espadrille flats also done in a silk scarf print.

Sharon Stone attends the Tribeca Festival Juror Awards. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Stone’s styling was a smart take on the silk scarf-as-a-top trend that’s grown in recent months, frequently worn by stars like Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin, and Kourtney Kardashian. The way Stone wore hers shows that there’s a myriad of ways to add a colorful scarf to your look—especially if you want to level up from a standard leather belt.

The “Basic Instinct” actress grounded her ensemble with a bright pair of printed silk espadrilles. Featuring a geometric floral pattern in blue, purple and green, Stone’s cheerful summer shoes rounded out her outfit in a colorful fashion. With lightweight uppers and a sturdy rope sole, the pair was a stylish way to beat the summer heat.

A closer look at Stone’s espadrilles.

Stone’s known for unexpected styling choices, often mixing textures, prints, and colors in a bold and sleek fashion. On the shoe front, the legendary actress and “The Beauty of Living Twice” author can be regularly seen in platform and strappy sandals, as well as open- and pointed-toe pumps, by top brands like Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti, and Christian Louboutin. These are usually worn with suits and long-sleeved dresses by Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, and Stephane Rolland—with sparkling drop earrings added for interviews and red carpets.

Slip on a pair of printed espadrilles this summer, inspired by Sharon Stone.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: TOMS Alpargata espadrilles, $40 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Isabel Marant floral espadrilles, $156 (was $195).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Tory Burch Minnie espadrilles, $120 (was $198).