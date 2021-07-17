Sharon Stone Hosts 2021 amFAR Gala in Sparkling Lilac Dress and Floral Earrings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sharon Stone was lovely in lilac to host the 2021 amFAR Gala in Antibes, France, on the eve of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival’s final day.

The Emmy-winning actress stepped out for the event, which benefits the American Foundation for AIDS Research, with her 21-year-old son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone.

The “Basic Instinct” actress looked elegant in a halter-neck dress by Dolce & Gabbana, styled by Paris Libby. The pale purple number featured crossover straps and a bodice covered in crystals, as well as a flowing skirt accented with pleats and feathers. Stone completed her look with a pair of striking Chopard earrings, crafted from white, pink and green gemstones in the shape of flowers.

Though Stone‘s shoes weren’t visible, the actress worn colorful pumps and metallic sandals for the occasion in the past, from top labels such as Manolo Blahnik. A similar style would pair smoothly with her dress, and accentuate the sparkle from both its bodice and her earrings.

Prior to the 2021 Gala, Stone was awarded the Commandeur de l’Ordes des Arts et Lettres, given to those who have significantly contributed to French arts and culture on an international scale. The actress is one of the few to have been named Commandeur over the years, among celebrities including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Iggy Pop. At the Gala, she celebrated the occasion with stars MJ Rodriguez, Nina Dobrev and Orlando Bloom. The event concluded with a runway show by CR Fashion Book, as part of a silent auction

Stone’s known for unexpected styling choices, often mixing textures, prints and colors in a bold and sleek fashion. On the shoe front, the legendary actress and “The Beauty of Living Twice” author has been regularly seen in platform and strappy sandals, as well as open- and pointed-toe pumps by top brands Roger Vivier, Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. These are usually worn with suits and voluminous dresses by Saint Laurent, Roberto Cavalli, Elie Saab and Stephane Rolland, with sparkling drop earrings added for interviews and red carpets. For less formal occasions, she keeps her looks grounded in flat shoes such as Respoke’s upcycled silk espadrilles.

