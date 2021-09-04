Serena Williams Shows Her to Wear a Unitard, Mini Dress & Tulle Skirt With Stuart Weitzman’s Fall Boot Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Serena Williams shows why Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection should definitely be on your radar.

The four-time gold medal Olympian posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her modeling a few of the boot styles from the lineup. She teamed the footwear with a mixture of garments that included a black unitard, a colorful mini dress and a flowy black tulle skirt.

For footwear, Williams donned the Wenda Bootie in suede, Ryder Ultralift bootie and the 5050 Lift Stud boots from the line. Earlier this year, Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian posed in an ad for Stuart Weitzman.

When it comes to Williams’ signature fashion taste, she opts for stylish, trendy silhouettes that feel modern yet refined. Williams is a fan of edgy cocktail dresses, durable sportswear, intricate denim cutoff shorts, structured tailoring and eye-catching bathing suits. As it pertains to her shoe aesthetic, Williams wears styles like powerful pumps, sleek heeled sandals and chunky booties.

The Nike athlete has also made her mark in the fashion industry with her own brand of clothing called S by Serena. The label features trendy clothing that’s efficient and has the versatility to be dressed up or down. She also has her own namesake jewelry company comprised of timeless, classic pieces.

When making a statement on the red carpet, Williams stuns in gowns from Armani Privé and Versace.

