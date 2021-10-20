Serena Williams Enjoys Date Night in Striped Mini Dress & Versatile Suede Thigh-High Boots With Alexis Ohanian

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Serena Williams traded her court shoes for a more glam look.

The tennis star posted to her Instagram with her husband, Alexis Ohanian on Tuesday. She captioned the photo, “About last night….” The Nike athlete wore a red and black sailor-style striped mini dress under a long black buttoned coat. Williams added a thick black headband to hold back her locks. Ohanian wore a black T-shirt and pants as well as a dark button-up over top with yellow sneakers.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion added over-the-knee boots to her look. Her black suede boots rose to her thighs and featured a thick 3-inch heel. Knee-high and thigh-high boots seem to be the must-have silhouettes this season. From edgy lace-up styles to leather twists on the trend, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Khloe Kardashian to Gwen Stefani and Lily Collins amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts, plus it provides an extra layer to leggings or jeans.

In addition to her Nike partnership, Williams created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week. In May 2020, the athlete officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman and she starred in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her young daughter, Olympia.

