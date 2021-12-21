Serena Williams Takes Flight in Sparkling Top, Mini Skirt & Ankle Boots on Luxury Private Jet

Serena Williams has been serving up some enviable style lately and her latest look is no exception.

On Monday, the tennis superstar took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. Williams looked ultra-chic in soft glam and an all-black ensemble. In the snapshot, the 40-year-old posed on a luxury private plane.

“These past few days have been hectic. I feel like I’ve been everywhere and back. Thanks @wheelsup, until next time …” Williams captioned the shot.

In the photo, the Nike athlete dons a black silk shirt that was adorned with multi-colored sparkling embellishment, which seemed to be a nod to the festive season. She paired her glittery top with a black leather mini skirt and sheer tights. Opting for minimal accessories, she finished off her look with diamond stud earrings, a large silver ring and a silver Audemars Piguet watch. Williams parted her hair to the side and styled her blond locks curly.

As for footwear, the tennis pro tied her look together with leather ankle booties, which matched her mini skirt perfectly. Her footwear choice is a popular and trendy option. Ankle boots will never go out of style as they are extremely versatile and high on the sartorial agenda. Whether it’s slimline silhouettes, or chunky track sole boots, the best ankle boots will adapt themselves seamlessly to your existing wardrobe and elevate any outfit, from the most basic of knitted tracksuits to stylish winter dresses.

Williams might be known for her domination on the tennis court, but her style deserves some recognition. Her on-court fashion has consisted of some controversial and empowering looks that have stuck with fashion and sports lovers for some time now. The athlete is heavily involved in the world of fashion, repping her namesake clothing line S by Serena, and a glamorous jewelry line.

On the footwear front, you will likely catch her in sharp heels, embellished silhouettes, Nike sneakers, platform sandals and several different boot styles.

Take a look at some of Serena William’s best street style over the years.