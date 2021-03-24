Serena Williams Channels the Matrix, but With a Spring Twist in Leather Wrap Dress & Gladiator Sandals

Serena Williams has given us a reason to wear leather, even in warm weather.

On Wednesday, the tennis star shared a new image from Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’21 campaign, which shows her posing in an all-black look. Williams made a case for the dark hue in the spring as she sported a black leather mini dress that featured a wrap detail at the waist and a high slit.

Williams continued the all-black theme with a pair of gladiator sandals on her feet. The shoes featured straps across her toes and ankle and sat atop a thick outsole.

In addition to sharing the look, Williams celebrated the launch of the label’s new “Shine Series,” which will air on YouTube.

Williams appears on the series’ premiere episode alongside Behnaz Ghahramani, Chief Marketing Officer. Together, Williams and Ghahramani tackle and plethora of important topics, including: women supporting women, making bold moves and of course shoes.

During the show, Williams explained that she wants the best for fall women.

“I think sometimes women were brought up to be in competition with women. I compete against women all the time… we can go tooth and nails, but it doesn’t mean we have anything against each other… I actually support you and I want the best for you,” Williams expressed.

Williams further elaborated on the series in her Instagram caption, writing: “Loved joining @StuartWeitzman Chief Marketing of Officer Behnaz Ghahramani for the premiere episode of the #ShineSeries, which features conversations that invite you to step into someone else’s shoes and hear about how they let their strength shine through.”

“We talked about my Spring 2021 campaign with @olympiaohanian, breaking barriers, our support systems, the G.O.A.T. of shoes (the #5050 boot of course) and so much more.”

The “Shine Series” will feature more conversations about “letting your strength shine through” and will highlight other change makers, thought leaders and culture influencers.

Over the past few weeks, Williams, a global ambassador for Stuart Weitzman, has been sharing looks from the spring ’21 campaign, including shots of herself and her daughter Olympia.

For their first-ever fashion campaign together, Williams and Olympia modeled a series of matching outfits, one of which was black bodysuits and animal print sandal heels. The mother-daughter duo also wore coordinating white turtleneck dresses and black chunky boots. In addition to the photos, Stuart Weitzman released a film of the shoot.

