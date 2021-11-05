Serena Williams Sparkles in Crystal-Covered Mini Dress & Nike Sneakers for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Serena Williams made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday and was spotted arriving to set in Los Angeles in a chic striped dress with Nikes.

The tennis champion smiled for cameras and greeted fans before heading inside wearing a black and cream short sleeved mini dress covered in gem embellishments. Williams paired the playful look with some black leather Nike high-top sneakers featuring 3D Swooshes, contrasting white soles and an exaggerated tongue. The Nike athlete, who wears the iconic brand’s shoes and apparel frequently, wore the updated high-tops casually unlaced.

Serena Williams is seen arriving at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show in a casual dress and sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

For the aping, Williams changed into a striking red two-piece look and strappy sandals. She then wore the same Nikes later to another event, where she posed for photos with mother-daughter supermodel duo, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.

Serena Williams wearing a striped dress covered in gems with a pair of black Nike sneakers featuring white soles. CREDIT: MEGA

It’s been a busy week of public appearances for Williams, who attended the star-studded Gucci Love Parade runway show on Hollywood Boulevard just days prior.

A closer view of Serena Williams wearing a pair of black leather Nike high-top sneakers unlaced. CREDIT: MEGA

Shop the sporty look for yourself.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Pixel, $100; nike.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: NikeCourt Vision Mid, $75 nike.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nike Court Royale 2, $65; dsw.com

Check out some of Serena Williams best street style looks through the years.