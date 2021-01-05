Serena Williams Redefines Work From Home Style in a Backless Top & Leopard Print Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The new year has arrived and Serena Williams is already raising the standard for work-from-home video call attire.

The tennis pro took to Instagram to show off her ensemble for her first Zoom video call of 2021, modeling pieces from her own eponymous label — and unlike most comfy waist-up video call looks, Williams went all out with a head-to-toe chic ensemble.

The outfit kicked off with a chartreuse top complete with a dipping back and a chain T-strap design to hold the piece together; the Gram Slam champion then tucked the shirt into her label’s Retro Fit Jeans, an acid wash style that retails on-sale for $43.

To complete the already elevated work-from-home look, Williams looped in a pop of texture with her choice of leopard-print pumps. The stylish silhouette featured a sharply pointed toe atop a mid-height stiletto heel, bearing resemblance to designs from Stuart Weitzman, for which the athlete serves as a brand ambassador. For fans of her style, similar designs are discounted to as low as $199 courtesy of The Outnet.

In May of 2020, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. The spring photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand.

Most recently, Williams joined forces with the brand for yet another series of stylish looks as she modeled pieces from its fall and winter collections.

Serena Williams in the Parton boot for the Stuart Weitzman fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. She also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

