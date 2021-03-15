Serena Williams Brings Her Heels to the Tennis Court As She Dances to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” 

Serena Williams has traded her activewear for formal wear on the tennis court.

On Sunday, the Nike-sponsored athlete showcased her best dance moves to Megan The Stallion’s “Body” alongside her daughter Olympia in a sweet video for TikTok. For the occasion, Williams got all dolled up in a beige tulle dress. The frock featured a beaded top and a dramatic high-low tulle skirt.

Williams finalized the look with a pair of nude heels. The footwear featured a strap at the toe and ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel. Little Olympia also got dolled up, wearing a vibrant pink princess dress and white sneakers.

“How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!!” Williams captioned the video. The song was especially fitting considering since Megan took home three Grammy Awards last night, including Best New Artist.

This wouldn’t be the first time Williams and her daughter played dress up together. For Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’21 campaign, Williams, who is a global ambassador for the brand, showed off the label’s newest footwear with the help of her mini me.

For their first-ever fashion campaign together, Williams and Olympia modeled a series of matching outfits, one of which was black bodysuits and animal print sandal heels. The mother-daughter duo also wore coordinating white turtleneck dresses and black chunky boots. In addition to the photos, Stuart Weitzman released a film of the shoot.

“She is a mini Serena. She’s so cute and she’s so fun,” Williams raved in the clip.

Click through the gallery to see Serena Williams’ best street style over the years.