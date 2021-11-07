Serena Williams Does Modern Glam in Feather Gloves & Velvet Gown at LACMA Gala

Serena Williams brought major glamour in a bold gown to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The tennis star hit the red carpet with husband Alexis Ohanian in a Gucci gown. The mixed-texture piece featured a black strapless bodice covered in rosettes and sequins, as well as a long black velvet skirt cinched with a silky waist sash. Williams’ look was amplified with drama from two sheer gloves, both covered in black sequins and accessorized with voluminous black feathers. Her look was complete with dazzling drop earrings and a black silk choker, which featured a large pink flower accent.

Serena Williams attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Serena Williams attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Williams’ footwear couldn’t be seen beneath her gown. However, it’s possible the Grand Slam-winning athlete wore one of her go-to styles for the occasion. Williams has regularly been spotted on past red carpets in strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps, usually from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi.

Serena Williams attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals at the 2021 LACMA Gala.