Serena Williams Makes Activewear Look Sleek with Gray Workout Set and Glossy Nikes

Serena Williams‘ latest gym look is giving us major activewear inspo.

On Thursday, Williams shared an Instagram photo of herself in a fitness room, wearing a sleek gray bra and matching leggings. The pants are designed with a high waist and feature diagonal lines, giving off a sculpted silhouette. Athleta offers a similar style for $89 at the brand’s website.

Williams finalized the sporty look with a pair of glossy black Nike Air Max sneakers. The sneakers feature soft gold and blue accents with the brand’s signature Swoosh appearing just below the ankle and flex grooves in the outsole.

Williams’ Nike moment comes after she showcased a different, but popular shoe style earlier this month. To kick off the new year, the tennis star shared an Instagram video of herself doing the viral #TrickyChallenge. For the occasion, Williams opted for a fitted pink button-up top and a pair of distressed jeans shorts.

On her feet, Williams decided on combat boots, which trended big among celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Lizzo, Jessica Alba and more last year. Williams’ pair appear to be the Jesse Studded Buckled Booties from Stuart Weitzman, who named her the brand’s global ambassador in 2020. The shoes feature faux-pearl stud details with a round cap toe and a three-buckle closure. The boots retail for $695 at Bloomingdales.com.

When it comes to her footwear rotation, however, Williams can definitely be described as a sneaker girl. The Nike-sponsored athlete often styles looks from the footwear company and has collaborated with the brand on different silhouettes. When she’s not in sneakers or combat boots, Williams can be seen in sandals, flats and pointed toe heels.

