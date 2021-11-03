Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller.

As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders.

(L-R) Billie Eilish and Serena Williams pose at the Gucci Love Parade runway show on Hollywood Boulevard. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe strap, a front buckle ankle strap and a towering high heel. Further accessorizing, the Grand Slam champion wore a diamond heart necklace with another gold chain featuring a charm spelling out ‘Love’ in diamonds.

(L-R) Serena Williams and Sienna Miller share a laugh as they pose together at the star-studded Gucci Love Parade show. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

On the front row, the Serena designer sat beside legendary actress Diane Keaton, who donned a brown hat, brown leather gloves, a bold Gucci logo jacket and brown leather boots with pointy white tips.

(L-R) Dakota Johnson, Billie Eilish, Diane Keaton and Serena Williams on the front row. CREDIT: MEGA

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020.

In addition to her Nike partnership, the athlete also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery to check out some of Serena Williams’ best street style moments through the years.