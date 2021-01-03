Serena Williams Does Viral TikTok Challenge in Denim Shorts and Trendy Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams’ boots are made for walking and TikTok-ing.

On Jan. 1, the tennis star took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing the viral #TrickyChallenge, which makes participants answer tough questions. For the activity, Williams opted for a fitted pink button-up top and a pair of distressed jeans shorts.

Williams tucked the top into her denim, making for a smooth look. Williams accessorized with layered necklaces and a stack of bracelets.

As for footwear, Williams decided on combat boots, which trended big among celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Lizzo, Jessica Alba and more last year. Williams’ pair appear to be the Jesse Studded Buckled Booties from Stuart Weitzman, who named her the brand’s global ambassador in 2020. The shoes feature faux-pearl stud details with a round cap toe and a three-buckle closure. The boots retail for $695 at Bloomingdales.com.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Williams has showed off her dancing skills.

On Dec. 30, Williams posted a video of her jamming out to Megan The Stallion’s “Body,” wearing a black half-zip top with black leggings. The six-time U.S. open winner completed the look with a baseball cap and Nike mid-top sneakers.The shoes featured contrasting pink and blue uppers with a white sole.

Shop similar spiked combat boots as Serena Williams with these picks below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jennifer Boot, $180

To Buy: Schutz Andrea Studded Combat Boot, $198

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Stud Lace-Up Boot, $90 (was $160)

