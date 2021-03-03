Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Play Dress Up in Matching Outfits & Shoes for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring ’21 Campaign

Serena Williams brought an unexpected guest to set for Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’21 campaign.

Williams, who is a global ambassador for the brand, showed off the latest in footwear with a little help from her 3-year-old daughter, Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian Jr. For their first-ever fashion campaign together, the mother and daughter duo made their debut showing off styles for spring in a series of matching outfits. Stuart Weitzman’s Footsteps to Follow campaign seeks to encourage customers and viewers alike to look for ways in which different generations can inspire eachother.

Olympia Ohanian and Serena Williams for Stuart Weitzman spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” said Serena Williams in a statement sent out by Stuart Weitzman today.

In addition to the adorable photos of the two shot by Ethan James Green, the luxury footwear brand released a film which you can watch now on Stuartweitzman.com.for the first 24 hours of the campaign.

“She is mini Serena. She’s so cute and she’s so fun,” Serena Williams gushes in the video.

Serena Williams and daughter, Olympia Ohanian, in the Lyla 75 sandal from Stuart Weitzman. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman’s spring collection features five stylish options, ranging from trendy sandals to sturdy boots. Created by the luxury brand’s head of design, Edmundo Castillo, all styles are available to shop online now at Stuartweitzman.com.

“I created this collection with an intentional, artful approach to design, engineering and craftsmanship,” said Castillo. “The styles offer a renewed and emboldened sense of functionality and fashion to elevate the casual elegance of the modern woman.”

Ranging from $250-$495 you can shop styles such as the Lyla 75 ($450) and its sister model, the Lyla flat ($325). Both versions of the square-toe sandal feature a trendy toe-ring and are available in leather or suede.

Serena Williams models the Norah bootie with daughter Olympia for Stuart Weitzman spring ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Other styles include the Gala Lift gladiator, which is a contemporary update to everyone’s favorite statement sandal complete with a lug sole. The Roza Lift slide also employs a chunky sole as well as the brand’s versatile Norah bootie, offered in black or white.

Inspired by the Footsteps to Follow concept, the tennis all-star and Stuart Weitzman selected Judith Martinez, founder and CEO of InHerShoes Movement, to be the next Stuart Weitzman x Vital Voices grant recipient. InHerShoes Movement is a nonprofit focused on empowering the next generation of girls and women. The donation is the fifth grant made from the company’s foundation on behalf of Stuart Weitzman.

Want more? Click through our gallery of Behind the Scenes: Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Play Dress Up for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring ’21 Campaign.