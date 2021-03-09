Serena Williams Proves Catsuits Are Here to Replace the Little Black Dress in Fitted Unitard & Sleek Black Pumps

It’s time to make room for catsuits in your closet.

On Tuesday, catsuit connoisseur and tennis star Serena Williams took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, posing in a bold unitard. The fitted ensemble featured long sleeves, gloves and stopped just above her ankles.

Williams complimented the look by styling her hair in loose waves. As for footwear, Williams created a monochrome effect by wearing classic black pumps. The sleek shoes featured a pointed toe and sat atop a stiletto heel.

As fans of Williams know, she’s long been a catsuit lover. Last month, Williams brought her bold style to the Australian Open, wearing a black, pink and red catsuit from Nike during her match against Germany’s Siegemund — which she won.

The vibrant number was not only a fashion statement, but also a nod to her childhood hero: late track and field star Florence “FloJo” Griffith Joyner. The multicolored catsuit came nearly three years after Williams made a stylish return to the French Open following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia in a full-length black catsuit. The memorable unitard featured a bold crimson waistband. She finalized the statement with a pair of sparkly gray and black Nike sneakers. (While the black catsuit was met by praise, the French Tennis Federation slammed the look as unacceptable with president Bernard Giudicelli banning the catsuit. Williams explained in a press conference that she wore the look due to issues with blood clots.)

Still, Williams has continued her streak of catsuits with pride. The star athlete and her daughter Olympia dressed up in matching catsuits and coordinating animal print heels for Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’21 campaign, which launched earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Williams isn’t the only celeb to rock the look. Stars including: Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Chloe Bailey and Chrissy Teigen have all sported the trend in recent weeks. So, what is it about the look that makes it so appealing? The catsuit is easy. Whether on the court or out at dinner, the one-pieces are flattering in all the right places. The look is also versatile as it can be teamed with heels, sneakers or knee-high boots. You can dress catsuits down with a North Face jacket or glam them up with a leather trench or duster coat.

