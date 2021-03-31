Serena Williams Proves Brown Is 2021’s It Color in Cut Out Dress & Coordinating Pointy Heels 

It’s time to add some brown to your wardrobe.

On Wednesday, Serena Williams proved this is true when she shared an Instagram photo of herself modeling a new dress in the chocolate hue from her clothing brand S by Serena.

The dress appeared to be of a soft jersey construction and featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. The look was also equipped with a turtleneck, making it ideal for a date or girls night.

Williams continued the warm theme by pairing the dress with a pair of taupe heels. The footwear featured a pointed toe and stiletto heel. The pumps perfectly complimented Williams’ dress, creating a chic look for spring.

The cocoa color is having a major moment among fashion girls this season as the color gives off a luxurious aesthetic. If the color is intimidating to you, consider pairing it with neutrals like Williams did with taupe heels. You can also keep it simple with monochrome brown looks and playing around with brown accessories.

Williams’ latest look comes after she channeled “The Matrix” but with a spring twist earlier this month. Last week, the tennis star shared a new image from Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’21 campaign, which shows her posing in an all-black look. Williams made a case for the dark hue in the spring as she sported a black leather mini dress that featured a wrap detail at the waist and a high slit.

Williams continued the all-black theme with a pair of gladiator sandals on her feet. The shoes featured straps across her toes and ankle and sat atop a thick outsole.

Add taupe/neutral heels to your wardrobe

