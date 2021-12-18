Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram.

The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress.

Her footwear is also kept simple with a nude heel that upped the sophistication of the outfit. The nude pump is perfect for every look, especially a hue that matches your skin tone like Williams. Something that blends in with your complexion lends the appearance of extra height and interest to the ensemble.

Williams is best known for her domination on the tennis court. Both Willams and her sister Venus have won a multitude of accolades for the sport; Serena totting a whopping 23 Grand slam single titles. Williams is regarded as one of the all-time greats in the world of tennis and fashion. She is also well-known for her on-court fashion, pulling controversial and empowering looks that have stuck with style and sports lovers for some time now. The athlete is heavily involved in the world of fashion, repping her namesake clothing line S by Serena, and a glamorous jewelry line.

