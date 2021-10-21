Serena Williams Goes Glam in a Crystal-Fringed Little Black Dress With Alexis Ohanian for Date Night

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Serena Williams’ latest going-out look revamped the classic LBD for Robin Hood’s annual benefit with husband Alexis Ohanian.

While attending the nonprofit’s event, which also honored 20 years since its fundraising concert for 9/11, the tennis star wore a bold black dress. The piece featured long sleeves, as well as a daring thigh-high slit. Her dress’ greatest statement came from sparkly crystal fringe, which accented its top lining. Williams paired the piece with black fishnet tights, as well as a gold bracelet, watch and earrings accented with diamonds.

Though it’s unclear which footwear Williams chose for the occasion. However, it’s likely she wore one of her go-to styles, strappy sandals or pointed-toe pumps, from top brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi.

Long-sleeved dresses have gained greater popularity in recent weeks, due to their coverage from chillier fall temperatures. Slim-fitting styles with deep necklines have been especially prominent due to their ability to create daring evening looks. In addition to Williams, stars like Issa Rae, Megan Fox and Khloe Kardashian have also been seen in long-sleeved styles by Sergio Hudson, Christian Cowan and LaQuan Smith in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Williams often gravitates towards versatile and glamorous styles. The Nike-sponsored athlete’s sandals and pumps for formal events usually include accents like bold colors and crystals. On and off the tennis court, she regularly wears sneakers from Nike and Air Jordan. In addition to wearing stylish shoes, Williams is a designer herself, having launched her namesake “Serena” clothing brand in 2018.

