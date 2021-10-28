Serena Williams’ Best Street Style Looks

Serena Williams may have made a name for herself through her tennis career, but she’s also embraces fashion with gusto.

In addition to collaborating with longtime outfitter Nike for her on-court looks, the star athlete has a namesake clothing label that makes dresses, tops, pants and denim. Williams herself often models Nike looks as well as her own Serena line on the street.

In June 2021, the 40-year-old mom was snapped at her hotel in Paris sporting a black Nike athletic top with white piping and leggings with Nike sneakers featuring hits of neon green and silver.

Serena Williams wearing a black Nike look and sneakers in Paris, France on June 6, 2021. CREDIT: Splash News

In May 2021, while stepping out for ice cream with the family, the tennis legend donned a white Nike crewneck sweatshirt with matching shorts and a pair of pink Nikes runners.

Serena Williams is spotted with husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia in Rome, Italy, on May 8.

For an April 2019 visit to the Buzzfeed Headquarters in New York, she sported a blue shirtdress from her own label with metallic red heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Serena Williams wears Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a dress from her brand in New York in April 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Williams wore a more casual ensemble from her brand for a February 2019 dinner in New York with gal pal Meghan Markle. The 23-time Grand Slam champion teamed her plaid colorblock coat with her Contour Me leggings. She completed her look with simple combat boots and an MCM handbag.

Serena Williams wearing an ensemble from her brand at dinner with Meghan Markle in February 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan’s 2018 marriage to Prince Harry brought out one of Williams’ most memorable off-duty looks. The athlete wore a pink Atelier Versace dress with matching pointed-toe pumps. The outfit was completed with an arty fascinator.

Serena Williams wears Atelier Versace to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another chic style moment for Williams came in 2016, when she was spotted out to lunch with a friend in Milan. The A-lister teamed denim shorts with two-tone Plexi pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The silhouette is a prime example of the season’s clear-shoe trend.

Serena Williams in Milan wearing a pair of Gianvito Rossi Plexi two-tone pumps in September 2016. CREDIT: Splash News

