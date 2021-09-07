Selena Gomez’s Travel Outfit Included a Cozy Black Tracksuit With White Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez makes traveling look sporty yet chic.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer was spotted while arriving at JFK International Airport in New York City yesterday. Outfit-wise, Gomez donned a black tracksuit that put an emphasis on comfort. She accessorized the look with sleek black shades and a pink mask.

Selena Gomez is seen arriving at JFK International Airport New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Selena Gomez’s white sneakers. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For the footwear, Gomez slipped on a pair of white sneakers that gave the look some contrast and added a sporty element.

When it comes to Gomez’s essential style, she wears trendy silhouettes. She’s a fan of sleek trousers, printed separates, intricate bathing suits, edgy dresses and distressed jeans. She also has a keen interest in relaxed sweatshirts and tailored outerwear as well as sneakers and easy shoe silhouettes like slides and heeled sandals. On red carpets, she makes statements in gowns from Marchesa, Atelier Versace and Dior.

Gomez is no stranger to the fashion industry and starred in campaigns for brands like Coach and Louis Vuitton. Earlier this year, she became a brand ambassador for Puma. With the help of the brand, she created a few revamps of signature styles that have the perfect amount of Gomez’s flair.

Put on a pair of white sneakers and add a sporty twist to your ensembles, inspired by Selena Gomez.

To Buy: Prada Lug-Sole Platform Sneakers, $825.

To Buy: Universal Thread Women’s Alvina Sneakers, $25.

To Buy: Adidas Forum Bold Shoes, $100.

