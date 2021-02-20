×
Selena Gomez Is the Epitome of Cozy Chic Style in a Teddy Coat and Towering Dr. Martens Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Selena Gomez embraced the cold weather in a cozy coat and chunky white shoes on the set of “Only Murders In The Building” in New York City yesterday.

The Rare Beauty founder selected a brown teddy coat with a sherpa-like construction, double-breasted silhouette and leopard-print lining. (To copy her look, the Faux Shearling Coat from Blank NYC in the caramel drizzle colorway offers a similar aesthetic.) Underneath, Gomez opted for monochrome basics, including a black turtleneck and matching bootcut jeans.

Selena Gomez, sherpa coat, Only Murders In Te Building, Dr. Martens boots
Selena Gomez in New York City on Feb. 19.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

To accessorize, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alumna chose a pair of large gold hoop earrings and gray face mask.

In terms of footwear, the actress opted for pair of Dr. Martens Sinclair Lace-Up boots in the white colorway. The leather style features the brand’s signature 8-eye design, zipper detail along the vamp, a 2.2-inch heel and 1.6-inch platform for a solid boost of height. The sole is also slip-resistant to ensure steady strides.

Selena Gomez, Dr. Martens, lug sole boots, combat boots
Here’s a closer look at Selena Gomez’s Dr. Martens Sinclair boots.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The Sinclair boot is currently available in limited sizes for $273 on farfetch.com. While these shoes might be difficult to find, the black colorway is more widely available and can be purchased for $200 on ssense.com.

Dr. Martens, combat boots
Here’s a close-up view of the Dr. Martens Sinclair boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Sherpa outerwear teamed with buzzy boots has become Gomez’s signature camera-ready uniform. In January, the “Another Cinderella Story” star styled a similar teddy coat from Free People with her beloved Ugg Bailey Buton II Boots in a chestnut colorway. Some of the singer’s other favorite shoes include options from brands such as Puma, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Stuart Weitzman.

Selena Gomez is seen heading to the movie set Only Murders in the Building in New York CityPictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL5207319 190121 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Selena Gomez on Jan. 19.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Try out this lugged sole boot trend with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Combat Boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Tornado Combat Boots, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Mono 8-Eye Boots, $150.

