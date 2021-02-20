Selena Gomez Is the Epitome of Cozy Chic Style in a Teddy Coat and Towering Dr. Martens Boots

Selena Gomez embraced the cold weather in a cozy coat and chunky white shoes on the set of “Only Murders In The Building” in New York City yesterday.

The Rare Beauty founder selected a brown teddy coat with a sherpa-like construction, double-breasted silhouette and leopard-print lining. (To copy her look, the Faux Shearling Coat from Blank NYC in the caramel drizzle colorway offers a similar aesthetic.) Underneath, Gomez opted for monochrome basics, including a black turtleneck and matching bootcut jeans.

Selena Gomez in New York City on Feb. 19. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

To accessorize, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alumna chose a pair of large gold hoop earrings and gray face mask.

In terms of footwear, the actress opted for pair of Dr. Martens Sinclair Lace-Up boots in the white colorway. The leather style features the brand’s signature 8-eye design, zipper detail along the vamp, a 2.2-inch heel and 1.6-inch platform for a solid boost of height. The sole is also slip-resistant to ensure steady strides.

Related Dr. Martens Launches 'Hearts Collection' Just in Time for Valentine's Day Selena Gomez Elevates Her Loungewear With Metallic-Plated Puma Platform Sneakers Kamala Harris' Grand Nieces Wear Dr. Martens Boots & Fur Coats That Pay Tribute to Their 'Auntie' on Inauguration Day

Here’s a closer look at Selena Gomez’s Dr. Martens Sinclair boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The Sinclair boot is currently available in limited sizes for $273 on farfetch.com. While these shoes might be difficult to find, the black colorway is more widely available and can be purchased for $200 on ssense.com.

Here’s a close-up view of the Dr. Martens Sinclair boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Sherpa outerwear teamed with buzzy boots has become Gomez’s signature camera-ready uniform. In January, the “Another Cinderella Story” star styled a similar teddy coat from Free People with her beloved Ugg Bailey Buton II Boots in a chestnut colorway. Some of the singer’s other favorite shoes include options from brands such as Puma, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Stuart Weitzman.

Selena Gomez on Jan. 19. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Try out this lugged sole boot trend with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Combat Boots, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Tornado Combat Boots, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Mono 8-Eye Boots, $150.

Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities style this must-have shoe.