Selena Gomez Is the Epitome of Cozy Chic Style in a Teddy Coat and Towering Dr. Martens Boots

Selena Gomez embraced the cold weather in a cozy coat and chunky white shoes on the set of “Only Murders In The Building” in New York City yesterday.
The Rare Beauty founder selected a brown teddy coat with a sherpa-like construction, double-breasted silhouette and leopard-print lining. (To copy her look, the Faux Shearling Coat from Blank NYC in the caramel drizzle colorway offers a similar aesthetic.) Underneath, Gomez opted for monochrome basics, including a black turtleneck and matching bootcut jeans.
To accessorize, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alumna chose a pair of large gold hoop earrings and gray face mask.
In terms of footwear, the actress opted for pair of Dr. Martens Sinclair Lace-Up boots in the white colorway. The leather style features the brand’s signature 8-eye design, zipper detail along the vamp, a 2.2-inch heel and 1.6-inch platform for a solid boost of height. The sole is also slip-resistant to ensure steady strides.
The Sinclair boot is currently available in limited sizes for $273 on farfetch.com. While these shoes might be difficult to find, the black colorway is more widely available and can be purchased for $200 on ssense.com.
Sherpa outerwear teamed with buzzy boots has become Gomez’s signature camera-ready uniform. In January, the “Another Cinderella Story” star styled a similar teddy coat from Free People with her beloved Ugg Bailey Buton II Boots in a chestnut colorway. Some of the singer’s other favorite shoes include options from brands such as Puma, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Stuart Weitzman.
