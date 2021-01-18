Selena Gomez Elevates Fuzzy Sweatpants & $50 Puma Sneakers With Chic Cream Overcoat in NYC

Selena Gomez made her way to set on Sunday in New York. The actress is currently filming the upcoming Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Gomez kept it casual, wearing a powder blue sweatsuit and all-white Puma sneakers. She elevated the look with a cream, wool overcoat, which from a distance made her fuzzy joggers look like denim pants.

The “De Una Vez” singer accessorized with a pink barrette hair clip and a matching pink padded tote bag.

Selena Gomez walks to her trailer on the set of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” in New York. CREDIT: Splash

Her Puma sneakers are currently on sale. Originally retailing for $110, the women’s CELL Stellar style is now available for $55 and features a mush upper and rubber outsole. Gomez has been brand ambassador for Puma since September 2017, and has starred in multiple ad campaigns for the company as well as designing her own signature sneakers, which released in December 2018.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To Buy: Puma CELL Stellar Women’s Sneakers, $55.

Outside of fashion, Gomez is busy with music. Last week, she released her first Spanish single, “De Una Vez” (“At Once”), as well as the accompanying music video. “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do,” she posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of “Selena + Chef” is set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan 21.

