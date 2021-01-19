Selena Gomez Masters the Sherpa Trend in a Peachy Teddy Coat & Cozy Uggs on ‘Only Murders In the Building’ Set

While on-set today, Selena Gomez stepped out in a head-to-toe ensemble featuring the cozy sherpa trend and boots from one of this season’s celeb-favorite brands, Ugg.

Selena Gomez on Jan. 19 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

To begin her “Only Murders In the Building” filming day, the actress styled a light gray knit sweater with beige sweatpants and a teddy coat layered over the top, which color-coordinated with her pants.

CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

She appears to be wearing the Honeypie Teddy Jacket in the Peachy Pink colorway from Free People. It retails for $168 and is available for purchase on Freepeople.com. Her sweatpants are strikingly similar to the Muse Sweatpants in the Bone Heather colorway from Alo Yoga, which retail for $98 and are available for purchase on Aloyoga.com. The Keiran Crew Sweater in the Heather Grey colorway offers the same aesthetic as the Rare Beauty founder’s knitwear choice. This similar option retails for $128 and can be purchased on Revolve.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Ugg Bailey Button II Boots. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

For footwear, she teamed her loungewear-inspired outfit with a pair of Ugg Bailey Button II boots. These shoes feature suede uppers with a warm shearling lining, padded insoles, a rounded toe, rubber outer soles, and a side button accent, which allows the wearer to fold the shaft down for a cuffed look like Gomez does here. They retail for $180 and are available for purchase on Saksfifthavenue.com.

To complete the look, the “Wolves” songstress coordinated the outfit with a gray face mask.

Selena Gomez on the set of “Murders in the Building” in NYC on Dec. 7. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA This sighting further confirms the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alumna’s affinity for this silhouette from Ugg. In December last year, she was spotted in the gray version of the Bailey boots and paired it with a matching gray sweatsuit from the same label. Recently, the “Spring Breakers” star has also worn comfortable shoe models, including the Puma CELL Stellar Sneakers and more elevated styles, including the Silva Croc-Embossed Combat Boots from Kurt Geiger.

Embrace the star’s winter-approved boot style with similar shearling-lined shoe options available below.

