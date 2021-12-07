Selena Gomez Does Smart Color-Coordinating in Orange Chelsea Boots & Matching Turtleneck for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Selena Gomez looked ready for the cold weather today while shooting season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”

While Gomez has been a fashion icon herself during her many years of stardom, her character in the show, Mabel Mora, has gained acclaim for her style moments in the debut season. The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum stepped out on the set in a simple yet standout ensemble.

Selena Gomez wearing a cape jacket and suede orange boots while filming “Only Murders in the Building.” CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The actress sported a pair of black trouser pants with a fitted upper and flared finish. On top, she layered an auburn cowl turtle neck sweater beneath a velvet black cape coat that featured a zip down the middle and a fur lining at the collar. The coat draped down to the star’s thighs.

CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it came to her footwear, the 29-year-old kept her look color-coordinated. She wore a pair of suede chelsea boots that matched her sweater. The shoes featured an orange upper, black gusseted sides and a black platform lug sole that gave the star a bit of height.

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin filming “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

She was spotted filming with her costar Steve Martin. The comedian walked beside Gomez wearing a collard shirt beneath a crew neck sweater and a long gray fur coat. on his feet, he wore a pair of brown lace-up dress shoes.

The “Let Somebody Go” singer is no stranger to the fashion industry and starred in campaigns for brands like Coach and Louis Vuitton. She is also a brand ambassador for Puma. With the help of the brand, she created a few revamps of signature styles that have the perfect amount of Gomez’s flair.

See more of Selena Gomez’s style through the years.

