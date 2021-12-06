Scarlett Johansson Makes a Statement in Sequin Halter Dress at Kennedy Center Honors

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Washington.

Scarlett Johansson made an appearance at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The actress walked the red carpet at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in a gleaming, bronzed sequin gown.

The halter dress, custom-made by Dolce & Gabbana, featured a deep v-cut and was detailed with oversized sequins. Johansson paired the look with crystal-adorned strappy sandals in black.

The “Black Widow” actress was on hand to pay tribute Bette Midler, who was among the cultural icons honored during the 44th annual event for their impactful contributions made through performing arts.

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet in custom Dolce & Gabbana at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 5, in Washington. CREDIT: AP

The careers of opera singer Justino Diaz, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, folk songwriter and singer Joni Mitchell and Motown founder Berry Gordy were also celebrated.

In addition, host and President Joe Biden attended the gala, which marked the presence of the president for the first time since 2016. Former president Donald Trump skipped the show during his run in office.

First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony as well, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Also in attendance were stars including Goldie Hawn, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Dan Levy and Martin Short, and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

For the occasion, the first lady wore a beaded gown from Reem Acra’s fall ’21 collection. Harris, meanwhile, wore an elegant black cape gown with pointed-toe pumps.

The Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on CBS on Dec. 22.