Saweetie’s Sports Bra, Leggings & Athleisure-Chic Bomber Bring the Monochrome Trend to the Gym

Saweetie brought one of this season’s biggest styling hacks to the gym this week.

Heading back to her car post-workout, the “Best Friend” rapper showed off her physique and her on-trend fitness attire; the look teamed a wrap-front sports bra with coordinating black leggings and a quilted bomber to match.

Complete with a black gym bag, the outfit falls perfectly in line with the growing monochrome trend, a streamlined way to style your looks in a mix of one singular hue for an effortlessly chic appeal; stars like Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Baldwin and even Michelle Obama have pulled off the trend with ease in the past few weeks alone.

Saweetie leaves the gym in Los Angeles, Jan. 28. CREDIT: MEGA

To continue the color-themed vibe of her ensemble, Saweetie then reached for a unique set of Nike sneakers to prep for movement.

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Pink Rise” colorway released in March 2019 and features hit of neon pink and bright green gradient contrasted by black uppers. Inspired by the Florida sunset, the sneaker highlights a signature blown-out midsole in a two-tone iteration with glossy overlays to tout. Though the style retailed originally for $190, you can now shop the shoe on resale for $200 to $650 at StockX.com.

A closer view of Saweetie’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Nike Air VaporMax Plus. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

The rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “Tap In” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

