Saweetie Channels the 2000s in a Juicy Couture Velour Tracksuit & 7-Inch Pink Platforms

Saweetie channeled one of the most beloved trends of the early 2000s in a throwback take on monochrome styling.

Sharing her outfit of the day on Instagram last night, the “Tap In” rapper modeled an all-pink velour tracksuit from none other than Juicy Couture; the zip-up top, cropped hoodie and ruffle-hemmed pants all come from the early aughts brand’s recent collab with Italian sportswear label, Kappa. Though most pieces from the collection have since sold out, a few items are still available for $150 to $175 at Farfetch.

As if her own velour look wasn’t unique enough, Saweetie decided to elevate the outfit further with sky-high platforms. The color-coordinating pair included see-through straps atop a bubblegum pink base and heel that measured around 7 inches in height. Offering an ultra-bold appeal, the silhouette bears resemblance to designs from Pleaser that retail for $45 at Amazon.

Velour is experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of early 2000s trends. Kim Kardashian exemplified this with a full Skims collection made from the material, even tapping one of the decade’s biggest names, Paris Hilton, to model the line in October 2020. Juicy Couture x Kappa also featured Sofia Richie as the model for their nostalgic campaign in September of last year.

Watch on FN

Sofia Richie for Juicy Couture x Kappa. CREDIT: Courtesy of Juicy Couture

Sofia Richie for Juicy Couture x Kappa. CREDIT: Courtesy of Juicy Couture

As for Saweetie herself, the rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

Click through the gallery to find more of Saweetie’s best and boldest looks over the years.