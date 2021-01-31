Saweetie Styles a Varsity Jacket and Buzzy Air Jordan 1s in This Color Every Celebrity Is Wearing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie is bringing back the ’90s with her latest ensemble, which happens to be in a celebrity-favorite hue.

On Saturday, Saweetie shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show wearing green varsity jacket from Amiri. The outerwear piece, which retails for $1,789 at Luisaviaroma.com features a logo patch at the front complete with a front snap button closure and elastic cuffs. Varsity jackets have seen a come back in recent months with stars like Bella Hadid also sporting the vintage look.

Saweetie teamed the jacket with a pair of sleek black pants and a floral leather box bag from Dolce & Gabbana. The rapper’s style is currently sold out, but the fashion house offers a similar look for $3,295 at DolceGabbana.com.

Related Heidi Klum Makes Her Brown Teddy Coat Pop with Animal Print Pants & Matching Boots Chrissy Teigen Masters This 'Weird' Denim Trend With a Black Duster Coat and Pointy White Heels Emily Ratajkowski Bundles Up in Winter's 'It' Jacket and Classic White Sneakers to Walk Her Dog

As for footwear, Saweetie continued with the green theme, sporting Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Lucky Green” sneakers. The shoes, which draw inspiration from Michael Jordan’s 63-point game at the old Boston Garden during the 1986 playoffs, feature white leather uppers with contrasting green leather overlays and raw edges. The shoes are currently available on the resale market with Goat.com. selling them starting at $230.

Watch on FN

Different shades of green have been predicted to be big this year after several fashion houses, including Balmain and Versace showcased the hue on their spring 2021 runways. Stars, including Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian and Mindy Kaling have showcased the must-have color on footwear, outwear pieces, accessories and other apparel items.

Copy Saweetie’s style with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lacoste

To Buy: Lacoste Sport Two-Tone Print Fleece Zip Teddy Jacket, $112 (was $225)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

To Buy: Alo Yoga Off-Duty Bomber Jacket 2, $107 (was $178)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 1 By You, $130

Click through the gallery to see Saweetie’s best style moments.