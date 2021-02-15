Saweetie Wore the Coolest Feline-Inspired Slip Dress & Barely-There Sandals to Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Quavo

For Valentine’s Day, Saweetie celebrated with Quavo yesterday and styled an elevated version of the ’90s-inspired slip dress trend.

The “Icy Grl” rapper wore the Bibi Hades Chain Strap Slip Dress from Olivia von Halle. It features a green silk construction with a navy panther print throughout and gold chain link strap detailing. Similar colorways of the same dress retail for $525 and the black, snake-embossed version is available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com. To accessorize the glamorous outfit, the “Best Friend” artist chose an oversized gold pendant necklace from Chanel teamed with an emerald and oval-shaped gold ring and coordinating large stud earrings.

For footwear, Saweetie completed the look with a pair of barely-there strappy sandal heels in a black colorway from Stuart Weitzman.

Saweetie and Quavo on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA They appear to be the American shoe brand’s NudistSong sandals. These similar shoes feature a full leather construction with the same two-strap design, including a buckle detail on the ankle and another strap across the toe. The minimalist heels also offer a rounded toe and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $400 and are available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com.

Here’s a close-up look at the Stuart Weitzman NudistSong Sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net A Porter

This sighting comes on the heels of her festive red latex jumpsuit and matching pumps ensemble that Saweetie wore for her online Galentine’s Day celebration this past Saturday.

The artist is known for her glamorous aesthetic and often teams her streetwear looks with designer accessories. On Jan. 1, the singer shared a series of high-fashion ensembles from a photoshoot, where she teamed a Mugler bodysuit and crystal-embellished looks with designer footwear from Gucci, Dsquared2 and more.

This sighting also comes on the heels of the “Sway With Me” star styling $10,000 Tom Ford leopard boots with a Gucci belt and a monochrome black outfit, shortly after launching her third collection with PrettyLittleThing on Dec. 8, 2020.

Embrace the rapper’s elegant date night shoe style with similar sandal heels available below.

