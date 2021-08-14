Saweetie Stuns While Performing in Bedazzled Halter Top, Thong-Pants & Chunky Heeled Boots at Can’t Wait Concert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie brought her over-the-top fashion sense to the stage — and it was dazzling.

The “Best Friend” singer was snapped while she performed at the Can’t Wait Concert to bring light to issues like jobs, climate and care. For the ensemble, Saweetie donned a bedazzled monochromatic blue set which featured a floppy bucket hat, halter top and thong-pants with flared legs.

Saweetie performing at the Can’t Wait Concert for Jobs, Climate and Care. CREDIT: William T Wade Jr / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Saweetie’s blue chunky heeled boots. CREDIT: William T Wade Jr / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, she slipped on a pair of blue chunky heeled boots that added the perfect amount of contrast to her effervescent look.

Saweetie’s essential style is edgy and trendy. The rapper’s Instagram features her in garments and silhouettes from brands like Dior, Juicy Couture and Lapointe. Recently, she used a can of Sprite as her influence for a look that was as bubbly as the contents inside the soda can. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Usama Ishtay, Brandon Blackwood and Frisk Me Good. The “My Type” singer also has an affinity for accessories, with bags from brands like Hèrmes and Dolce & Gabbana being at the top of her list. On the footwear front, Saweetie stays on top of the trend by wearing silhouettes from the likes of Jimmy Choo.

On red carpets, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” fancies over-the-top, flowy gowns featuring labels from fashion houses like Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabanna.

