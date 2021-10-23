Saweetie Gives Sporty Edge to This Daring Fall Boot Trend at Lakers Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie really knows how to mix and match aesthetics, and her basketball game-watching attire attests to that sentiment.

The “Best Friend” rapper was spotted in a sporty letterman-style jacket and black pants while at the Lakers game in Los Angeles yesterday. On the footwear front, Saweetie donned a pair of black Maison Margiela Tabi boots featuring a quirky split-toe design right down the front.

Saweetie at the Staples center to watch the Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on October, 22 2021. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer look at Saweetie’s black Margiela Tabi boots. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

With celebs like Cardi B, Timothée Chalamet and Rihanna donning the style, it was only a matter of time before the signature “toe-split” boot trend took off.

Saweetie’s is known for having an essential aesthetic that’s edgy and trendy. The rapper’s Instagram feed features pictures of her in pieces from brands like Dior, Juicy Couture and Lapointe. Typically, she wears garments like halter tops, bodycon dresses, flowy skirts, slouchy sweatshirts and baggy pants. She’s also a fan of early-aughts fashion and is often seen wearing trends from the era. Outside of her typical high-fashion labels, she also supports up-and-coming designers like Usama Ishtay and Brandon Blackwood. When it comes to shoes, the “Icy Girl” rapper is known for having a varying taste that speaks to her over-the-top and chic vibe.

On red carpets, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” wears over-the-top, flowy gowns from fashion houses like Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabbana.

Get like Saweetie and add a pair of sleek black boots to all your outfits this fall.

