Saweetie Channels Her Inner Genie in a Sparkly Drape Top & Skirt Teamed With Cinderella Heels

Saweetie has us ready to dress up again with her latest ensemble.

On Monday, the “Tap In” rapper shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself, wearing head-to-toe sparkles. Her look included a rosé-colored halter top that featured a draping effect at the chest. The artist teamed the piece with a coordinating skirt that featured a trendy cutout detail just below her waist.

Perhaps the most standout component of Saweetie’s ensemble was her shimmery headpiece. The look, which Saweetie called a “durag” cascaded down past her feet behind her and covered her hair.

“Step ya durag game up,” Saweetie said of the piece, which is most commonly used as a protective cap when sleeping. Saweetie complimented dazzling outfit with chain bracelets and a diamond encrusted watch.

As for footwear, Saweetie opted for metallic silver heels. The shoes featured a chain ankle strap and jewel encrusted rounded toes.

Saweetie’s dramatic look comes as celebrities are hitting the red carpet and live events in bold and daring looks like never before. This perhaps is due to the many months stars have spent not being able to dress up due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As restrictions begin to lift, celebrities and everyday fashionistas are shopping for and wearing bolder pieces than previous seasons. In addition to Saweetie, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and more have also showcased eye-catching looks within the past few days.

Saweetie, however, has long been known to take fashion risks.

Over the weekend, shared a slideshow of photos from a recent performance, wearing a purple, leopard print bra and biker short set, which she styled with a thick Dolce & Gabbana belt. Saweetie then layered the summer-ready look with a coordinating puffer coat that she wore loosely off her shoulders. As for footwear, Saweetie opted for a pair of shiny thigh-high black boots. The shoes featured a scrunch construction, a rounded toe and sat atop a stiletto heel.

