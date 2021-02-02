×
Saweetie Makes a Case for Patterns as She Slithers Around LA in Head to Toe Snakeskin

Saweetie just showcased her boldest look to date.

On Monday, the “Icy Girl” rapper shared a slideshow of photos of herself posing in head-to-toe snakeskin while out on Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, Ca.

Her wild look included a sleek two-piece set from Laquan Smith, which features a cropped jacket with puff sleeves and a mini skirt with a daring slit. While Saweetie’s set doesn’t appear to be available online, the brand offers a deep v-neck snakeskin mini dress on sale for $771 from $1,375 at Fwrd.com. Saweetie teamed the set with a pair of round sunglasses from Chanel. A similar style is currently available for $505 at Chanel.com.

Saweetie continued the bold theme with her footwear, sporting snakeskin thigh-high boots from Abodi. The bold shoes feature a sharp pointed toe and a four-inch stiletto heel.

Watch on FN

While snakeskin is no new phenomenon, the pattern continues to find new life through apparel and footwear every season. It is a celebrity-approved pattern that is praised perhaps for its timelessness and versatility. The pattern is ideal for all seasons and can be seen on anything from boots, accessories and coats. In addition to snakeskin, animal print designs have been big this season after Miu Miu, Rochas and Versace showcased leopard, zebra and other styles on their fall/winter 2020 runways.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Saweetie’s style is undoubtedly dynamic. She likes to keep her fans on their toes as she sports streetwear looks, including footwear from Jordan Brand, but doesn’t shy away from switching it up with high end pieces from Chanel, Thierry Mugler and Valentino. Other brands she rotates include: Gucci and PrettyLittleThing.

Add snakeskin boots to your wardrobe with these picks below.

Jessica Simpson, Snakeskin Thigh-High Boots, DSW
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Louxie Over the Knee Boot, $90

Unisa, stefni, over the knee boot, dsw
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Unisa Stefni Over the Knee Boot, $64 (was $80) 

schutz, snakeskin, knee high boot, nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Analeah Pointed Toe Knee High Boot, $238

