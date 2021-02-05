Saweetie Glows in a Neon Yellow Mini Skirt, Bodysuit & the Wildest Thigh-High Boots

Saweetie is prepping for the Super Bowl with a twist of bold style.

The “Tap In” musician took to Instagram to tease a neon ensemble ahead of the “#SaweetieBowl,” modeling a yellow look courtesy of LaPointe. The 1960s-era yellow mini skirt and top came matched to Eyechic sunglasses, channeling one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; bright daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of Irina Shayk, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid and more these past few weeks alone.

To complete the monochrome appeal of her look, Saweetie opted for wild thigh-high boots complete with suede uppers and a contrasting patent block heel and pointed-toe base.

Thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the daringly high shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouette offers coverage to counter shorter hems of skirts and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Saweetie herself continues to stay on top of trends like thigh-high boots and now the retro-chic chain belt look. As she made her way to her private jet, the “Best Friend” musician wrapped the 2000s-era accessory around a black tennis skirt and sweatshirt from Dion Lee. The finishing touch of the outfit came with her semi-sheer tights and silver Casadei stiletto sandals; similar heels retail for upwards of $780 at Farfetch.

The rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” musician debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

Click through the gallery to see how more stars styled the 2021 Pantone Color of the Year.