Saweetie Goes Bold in a Chanel Jacket, Exposed Bralette & Leather Mini Skirt

Saweetie is back and bolder than ever in a mix of designer pieces.

The “Tap In” rapper hit Instagram with a wow-worthy series of images on Wednesday, impressing her almost 10 million followers in a mix of Chanel pieces. The outfit included a cropped jacket from the brand matched to a sleek leather mini skirt and an exposed black bralette; she then held tight to her chain-linked bag courtesy of the French fashion house that retails for over $6,000.

On her feet, the American musician tapped one of her go-to brands when it comes to footwear: Christian Louboutin. The shiny black leather pair came set atop a sharply pointed toe along with a steep heel measuring just over 5 inches in height. Resembling the So Kate silhouette, similar heels retail for upwards of $695 courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

The rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” rapper debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

