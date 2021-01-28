×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Saweetie Goes Bold in a Chanel Jacket, Exposed Bralette & Leather Mini Skirt

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
saweetie-skirt-heels
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
View Gallery 14 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie is back and bolder than ever in a mix of designer pieces.

The “Tap In” rapper hit Instagram with a wow-worthy series of images on Wednesday, impressing her almost 10 million followers in a mix of Chanel pieces. The outfit included a cropped jacket from the brand matched to a sleek leather mini skirt and an exposed black bralette; she then held tight to her chain-linked bag courtesy of the French fashion house that retails for over $6,000.

On her feet, the American musician tapped one of her go-to brands when it comes to footwear: Christian Louboutin. The shiny black leather pair came set atop a sharply pointed toe along with a steep heel measuring just over 5 inches in height. Resembling the So Kate silhouette, similar heels retail for upwards of $695 courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

christian louboutin, so kate, heels, pumps
Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Watch on FN

Related

Miley Cyrus' Pin-Front Top, Leopard Print Pants & 5-Inch Platforms Are Peak Rock Star Style

Industry Moves: The Latest Executive Changes at Columbia, Sneakersnstuff, Furla + More

Penelope Cruz, Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard Got a Private Chanel Spring 2021 Couture Show at Paris's Grand Palais

The rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” rapper debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

For chic style, test out these bold pumps for a look inspired by Saweetie.

calvin klein, brady, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $46 (was $109).

Steve Madden Vala Black Patent Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $95.

aldo, black pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Buy Now: Aldo Stessy Pumps, $80.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Saweetie’s boldest looks over the years.

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad