Saweetie Sparkles in Two Bustier Outfits, Fishnets and Jeweled Sandals on “Saturday Night Live”

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie made a daring — and “Icy” — statement for her debut on “Saturday Night Live” this week.

The rapper took the SNL stage to perform a medley of her songs “Tap In” and “Best Friend.” For the performance, Saweetie wore a silky light green gown with a bustier top, which featured crystal embroidery and a halterneck cutout silhouette. The rapper’s look was accessorized with matching gloves, as well as numerous layered bracelets and hoop earrings. However, she made a shocking reveal by removing its flowing skirt, showing a leotard with side draping and fishnet tights.

Saweetie performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Saweetie performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

Saweetie also performed in another daring look for her next set, her new song “Icy Chain.” The singer’s second outfit featured a white bustier leotard, which was covered in crystal embroidery and featured a cutout corset. The bold piece was layered under a draped miniskirt and sheer tights. Saweetie’s ensemble also included layered bracelets and necklaces for an added burst of “Icy Girl” glamour.

Related Kate Beckinsale Gets Sleek in Iridescent Velvet Skirt With Orange Sandals for Stella McCartney's Beatles Capsule Party Saweetie Pops in Furry Pink-Accented Coat & Chanel Logo Boots for 'SNL' Rehearsals Saweetie's MTV EMA Outfits Consisted of Sequins, Feathers, Fur & Sky-High Heels

Saweetie performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

In both of her ensembles, Saweetie wore a pair of dazzling sandals. Her pair featured sparkling uppers, as well as crystal-covered ankle and toe straps. The pair was complete with heels that totaled at least 3 inches in height. The style added a maximalist finish to both outfits.

Saweetie performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

For footwear, the “My Type” singer can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from Casadei, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. While off-duty, she also favors sneakers by Nike, Vans and Christian Louboutin. Saweetie is a regular at New York Fashion Week, sitting in front rows for Christian Cowan, The Blonds, Sergio Hudson, Brandon Maxwell and others. However, her fashion experience extends beyond NYFW, as she’s collaborated on lines with brands PrettyLittleThing, Quay, Matte Collection and MAC.

Slip on sparkly sandals like Saweetie this fall.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Beella-R sandals, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nina Sybil sandals, $89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Vikki sandals, $158.

Click through the gallery to see Saweetie’s best style moments over the years.