Saweetie Goes Monochrome for Galentine’s Day in Bold Latex Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie played “Icy Cupid” on Galentine’s Day by driving around Los Angeles to pass out treats to her fans, wearing one of her boldest looks to date.

On Saturday, which marks the holiday that celebrates female friendships, Saweetie shared an Instagram video, which shows her posing alongside her Galentine’s Day bus. Saweetie dressed for the occasion, sporting a daring red latex jumpsuit.

The fiery look featured a heart-neck with sheer detailing at the chest. The shiny ensemble was finalized with flare-leg pants.

Saweetie accessorized with a diamond chain necklace and a red latex page boy cap. As for footwear, Saweetie opted for red pointy heels, making the outfit monochrome.

Monochrome looks have been trending big this season. The look has taken over 2021 after the presidential inauguration last month, for which Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks that included pieces of the same color. Since then, we’ve seen the trend showcased through loungewear from Emma Roberts to beach attire via Kim Kardashian. Monochrome dressing is not only trendy, but an easy styling hack as it creates a bold statement without having to do too much.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She likes to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When she’s not in heels or thigh-high boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy kicks from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also sets them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.

