Saweetie Sparkles in a Daring Bejeweled Mini Dress and Strappy Pink Heels for Pirelli 2022 Calendar

Italian tire maker Pirelli is back with its star-studded 2022 calendar. The 48th edition is dedicated to the great stars of music and features some of the biggest names in the industry right now, including rap sensation Saweetie.

Saweetie wearing a sparkling pink dress and pink heels for the Pirelli calendar.

The theme of this year’s calendar is “On the Road” and aims to capture the atmosphere for an artist on tour. In Saweetie’s shot, which was photographed by Canadian singer and photographer Bryan Adams, the “Best Friend” hitmaker brought sequins and sparkles into the mix. The 28-year-old was photographed in a fully jewel-encrusted mini dress that featured a zip that ran down her side as well as a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The star kept it simple with accessories and let the dress speak for itself in a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings.

The photo captures the multifaceted rap star and entrepreneur pushing a large suitcase-filled trolly in towering stilettos. The musician sported strappy sky-high sandals. The thin heeled shoes featured three straps that ran across her footbed and into a crisscross pattern up her foot, which then wrapped tightly around her ankles. The shoes also boasted a large flower detail at the side.

In an after-shoot interview, Saweetie discussed her own experiences while on tour. “Touring means touching the people, giving the love back to the fans who support me and putting on a good show.” She also noted, “my favorite thing about meeting fans is when they share their stories on how my music helped them get over a break-up, motivated them, just inspired them to be better at life.”

The 2022 calendar also featured musical powerhouses such as Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent and Kali Uchis. The annual calendar returned this year after Pirelli canceled the 2021 edition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company instead donated to fund research and fight the spread of the virus.

