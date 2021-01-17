Saweetie Dances on Top of a Car in Graphic T-Shirt, $895 Paint Splatter Denim & Buzzy Jordan 1s

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Saweetie’s Air Jordan 1s are made for dancing.
On Saturday, the rap star shared a video of herself dancing to “Beat Box” by SpotemGottem at a gas station, and then on top of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, wearing a graph t-shirt and distressed brown denim.
Called the La Flare Brown Carpenter from Gallery Dept., the jeans feature multi-color paint splatter and ripped detailing at the bottom. The pants, which offer a slimming fit and flare leg, retail for $895 at Gallerydept.com.
Saweetie accessorized with a diamond chain necklace and bracelet as well as large hoop earrings. As for footwear, she opted for the highly sought after Air Jordan 1 High OG TS SP Travis Scott sneakers.
The shoes feature the style’s iconic silhouette with a backward-facing Swoosh on the lateral sides. The sneakers are complete with white leather and brown suede upper with Scott’s face logo embossed on the heel. The kicks currently retail for $2,679 at Farfetch.com.
When it comes to her personal style, Saweetie’s wardrobe includes a plethora of street style looks mixed in with high fashion. Earlier this month, Saweetie stepped out in a workout ensemble, which included a Jordan Flight Fleece pullover from Nike paired with the brand’s Jordan Utility Bike Shorts in black. On her feet, the “Tap In” rapper opted for a pair of Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Pink Rise” sneakers. She then accessorized with a $2,390 Saint Laurent Logo duffle bag.
