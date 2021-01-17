×
Saweetie Dances on Top of a Car in Graphic T-Shirt, $895 Paint Splatter Denim & Buzzy Jordan 1s

By Robyn Merrett
Quavo leaves the Conrad Hotel shortly followed by his sexy girlfriend Rapper Sweetie and her Entourage on their way to SNL!
Saweetie’s Air Jordan 1s are made for dancing.

On Saturday, the rap star shared a video of herself dancing to “Beat Box” by SpotemGottem at a gas station, and then on top of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, wearing a graph t-shirt and distressed brown denim.

Called the La Flare Brown Carpenter from Gallery Dept., the jeans feature multi-color paint splatter and ripped detailing at the bottom. The pants, which offer a slimming fit and flare leg, retail for $895 at Gallerydept.com.

Saweetie accessorized with a diamond chain necklace and bracelet as well as large hoop earrings. As for footwear, she opted for the highly sought after Air Jordan 1 High OG TS SP Travis Scott sneakers.

The shoes feature the style’s iconic silhouette with a backward-facing Swoosh on the lateral sides. The sneakers are complete with white leather and brown suede upper with Scott’s face logo embossed on the heel. The kicks currently retail for $2,679 at Farfetch.com.

EXCLUSIVE: A day after releasing new music video "Best Friends" with Doja Cat Singer Saweetie is seen leaving the gym in Los Angeles, CA. 08 Jan 2021 Pictured: Saweetie. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725313_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Saweetie on the day after “Best Friends” music video release on Jan. 8.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it comes to her personal style, Saweetie’s wardrobe includes a plethora of street style looks mixed in with high fashion. Earlier this month, Saweetie stepped out in a workout ensemble, which included a Jordan Flight Fleece pullover from Nike paired with the brand’s Jordan Utility Bike Shorts in black. On her feet, the “Tap In” rapper opted for a pair of Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Pink Rise” sneakers. She then accessorized with a $2,390 Saint Laurent Logo duffle bag.

Shop similar sneakers as Saweetie with these picks below.

Nike Air Max 90 Twist
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 90 Twist, $120

Wales Bonner Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To Buy: Wales Bonner Off-White and Brown Adidas Originals Edition Samba Sneakers, $148 (was $190) 

New Balance Fresh Foam
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam X-70 V1 Sneaker, $80

