Saweetie’s MTV EMA Outfits Consisted of Sequins, Feathers, Fur & Sky-High Heels

Saweetie stole the show at the MTV European Music Awards in Budapest last night with multiple outfit changes, each more glamorous than the last.

Saweetie wearing a black sheer gown with black platform heels at the MTV EMAs in Budapest. CREDIT: MEGA

One of her red carpet looks mixed multiple fabrics. The “My Type” singer wore a sheer translucent dress that featured textured black sleeves, a furry sash, an open zip down the side and feathers at the bottom. She elevated the look with a pair of black platform sandals. She also wore a hat that featured a fishnet veil.

Saweetie wearing a brown ombré gown on the red carpet of the MTV EMAs in Budapest. CREDIT: MEGA

For another pre-show ensemble, she brought autumnal tones to the red carpet in an ombré gown. The top of the dress featured a fitted high mock turtle neck in a deep shade of brown, the dress blended into lighter almond color and finished at the floor in a sparkling white tone. The frock brushed the ground with a wispy fringe finish. She kept it simple with accessories and wore a pair of black dangling earrings and silver rings.

Saweetie wearing a pink mini dress with a layered chiffon train and strappy heels at the MTV EMAs in Budapest. CREDIT: MEGA

She then moved to her on-stage looks. While performing at the award show, the 28-year-old wore a blush pink strapless mini dress with a layered chiffon train that draped down the back of her legs. She also wore a matching hat made of the same material. For footwear, the singer wore a pair of jewel-encrusted strappy stiletto sandals with pink feathers peeking out of the straps.

Saweetie wearing a sparkly black gown at the MTV EMAs in Budapest. CREDIT: MEGA

Her other outfits included a black sequin cocktail dress with a slit that ran down one of her legs, which she paired with gloves and a long fluffy hat.

Saweetie wearing a sparkly silver jumpsuit and a matching headpiece onstage at the MTV EMAs in Budapest. CREDIT: MEGA

She also wore a sparkly silver jumpsuit with matching headgear and a sheer brown gown with woven detail at the dress’ upper and a gold headpiece which she wore to accept her award for Best New Artist.

Courtesy of DSW CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

