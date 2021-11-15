×
Saweetie’s MTV EMA Outfits Consisted of Sequins, Feathers, Fur & Sky-High Heels

By Hanna McNeila
Saweetie stole the show at the MTV European Music Awards in Budapest last night with multiple outfit changes, each more glamorous than the last.

Saweetie, 2021 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Saweetie wearing a black sheer gown with black platform heels at the MTV EMAs in Budapest.
CREDIT: MEGA

One of her red carpet looks mixed multiple fabrics. The “My Type” singer wore a sheer translucent dress that featured textured black sleeves, a furry sash, an open zip down the side and feathers at the bottom. She elevated the look with a pair of black platform sandals. She also wore a hat that featured a fishnet veil.

Saweetie, 2021 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Saweetie wearing a brown ombré gown on the red carpet of the MTV EMAs in Budapest.
CREDIT: MEGA

For another pre-show ensemble, she brought autumnal tones to the red carpet in an ombré gown. The top of the dress featured a fitted high mock turtle neck in a deep shade of brown, the dress blended into lighter almond color and finished at the floor in a sparkling white tone. The frock brushed the ground with a wispy fringe finish. She kept it simple with accessories and wore a pair of black dangling earrings and silver rings.

Saweetie, 2021 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Saweetie wearing a pink mini dress with a layered chiffon train and strappy heels at the MTV EMAs in Budapest.
CREDIT: MEGA

She then moved to her on-stage looks. While performing at the award show, the 28-year-old wore a blush pink strapless mini dress with a layered chiffon train that draped down the back of her legs. She also wore a matching hat made of the same material. For footwear, the singer wore a pair of jewel-encrusted strappy stiletto sandals with pink feathers peeking out of the straps.

Saweetie, 2021 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Saweetie wearing a sparkly black gown at the MTV EMAs in Budapest.
CREDIT: MEGA

Her other outfits included a black sequin cocktail dress with a slit that ran down one of her legs, which she paired with gloves and a long fluffy hat.

Saweetie, 2021 MTV EMAs, Europe Music Awards, Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Saweetie wearing a sparkly silver jumpsuit and a matching headpiece onstage at the MTV EMAs in Budapest.
CREDIT: MEGA

She also wore a sparkly silver jumpsuit with matching headgear and a sheer brown gown with woven detail at the dress’ upper and a gold headpiece which she wore to accept her award for Best New Artist.

See more of Saweetie’s style through the years.

