Saweetie Offers the Perfect Wardrobe Pick-Me-Up in Disney-Themed Hoodie & Air Jordan x Off-White Sneakers

Saweetie discovered the perfect casual Friday attire and gave her Disney-inspired sweatshirt some streetwear cred while on her way to a studio in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Icy Grl” artist channeled the “pantless” trend, styling an oversized hoodie from Gallery Depart. as a dress. She opted for the brand’s Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck printed hoodie, complete with rainbow-hued lettering across the back and front. While the singer’s cartoon-embossed version does not appear to be available online, the brand’s white & pink tie-dye hoodie can be found for $688 on farfetch.com.

To accessorize the outfit, the “Tap In” songstress chose layered silver necklaces with coordinating oversized hoop earrings, white crew length socks and a $24,500 Hermès Birkin handbag in the Rose Extreme colorway.

For footwear, Saweetie completed the ensemble with the celebrity-beloved Off White Air Jordan 1 Retro “University Blue” sneakers. These high-top shoes feature a two-toned leather upper in white and powder blue hues with the signature Nike logo on the sides, a lace-up vamp, orange accents throughout and signature meta detailing on the “Shoelaces” and “Air” midsole. The shoes are available on the resale market for approximately $2,000 per pair.

Related Saweetie Is Edgy in a Mesh Banage Dress & Towering Stilettos for Dolce & Gabbana Images of an Easter-Themed Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Surface -- Here's How to Get a Pair Saweetie Brings Back the Anklet Trend for Spring in Puzzling Shorts & Cherry Red Heels

Here’s a closer look at the Off White x Air Jordan 1 Retro UNC sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Stylish stars including Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner have been recently spotted wearing these same shoes.

Saweetie is known for her glamorous aesthetic and affinity for designer accessories and buzzy sneaker models. Last December, the California Native chose a pair of sought-after pair Air Jordan 4 Retro sneakers and teamed them with a Jordan sweatsuit in gray, layered with a statement puffer coat and a Moschino milk carton-inspired handbag.

For her more formal looks, the “Best Friend” artist often gravitates towards heeled boots and pumps from designers including Tom Ford, Dsquared2, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

Click through this gallery to see Saweetie’s best style moments over the years.