Saweetie Shines at ‘We Can Survive’ Concert in Soft Gray Set and Metallic Sandals

Saweetie brought a softer side to her “Icy Grl” style this week for Audacy’s We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The “My Type” rapper hit the red carpet in a pleated cropped turtleneck sweater and bandage mini skirt in a light gray hue. Both pieces featured a sparkly texture, which coordinated with Saweetie’s studded hoop earrings, bangle bracelet and layered rings. Together, they created a matching set with geometric textures and a gauzy finish.

Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Fast” singer chose a pair of sleek Dolce and Gabbana heeled sandals to elevate her look. The metallic silver style featured thin ankle and toe straps and loft stiletto heel. The shoes instantly dressed up her outfit and created a monochrome gray effect.

Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

A closer look at Saweetie’s sandals. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Heeled sandals are officially back in shoe rotations, now that live events and a desire to dress up have returned. Sandals like Saweetie’s are often popular due to their breathability and supportive ankle strap features. In recent weeks, stars like Megan Fox, Kate Beckinsale and Hailey Baldwin have also worn heeled sandals from Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta, further cementing the style’s it-shoe status.

For footwear, the “Best Friend” singer can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Casadei, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. While off-duty, she favors sneakers by Nike, Vans and Christian Louboutin. Saweetie is also a regular at New York Fashion Week, commanding front rows for brands like Christian Cowan, The Blonds, Sergio Hudson and Brandon Maxwell. However, her fashion experience extends beyond the front row, as she’s collaborated on lines with brands like PrettyLittleThing, Quay, Matte Collection and MAC.

Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: River / MEGA

Each fall, Audacy’s We Can Survive concert is held to raise money for a variety of charitable causes. This year’s 8th annual show was held to raise mental health awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The concert also features a range of star-studded performances. This year’s lineup included Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and The Kid Laroi.

