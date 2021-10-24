×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Saweetie Shines at ‘We Can Survive’ Concert in Soft Gray Set and Metallic Sandals

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
Saweetie
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
View Gallery 14 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie brought a softer side to her “Icy Grl” style this week for Audacy’s We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The “My Type” rapper hit the red carpet in a pleated cropped turtleneck sweater and bandage mini skirt in a light gray hue. Both pieces featured a sparkly texture, which coordinated with Saweetie’s studded hoop earrings, bangle bracelet and layered rings. Together, they created a matching set with geometric textures and a gauzy finish.

Saweetie, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heeled sandals, ankle strap sandals, stiletto sandals, gray sweater, gray skirt, miniskirt, matching set, We Can Survive, concert, charity concert, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: River / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Fast” singer chose a pair of sleek Dolce and Gabbana heeled sandals to elevate her look. The metallic silver style featured thin ankle and toe straps and loft stiletto heel. The shoes instantly dressed up her outfit and created a monochrome gray effect.

Related

Julianne Hough Cozies Up in Chunky Sweater, Patchwork Jeans and Sleek Mules for Mother Denim Party

Saweetie Gives Sporty Edge to This Daring Fall Boot Trend at Lakers Game

Saweetie Sits Courtside in a Slime Green Bralette & Neon Heels Alongside Adele

Saweetie, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heeled sandals, ankle strap sandals, stiletto sandals, gray sweater, gray skirt, miniskirt, matching set, We Can Survive, concert, charity concert, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: River / MEGA
Saweetie, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heeled sandals, ankle strap sandals, stiletto sandals, gray sweater, gray skirt, miniskirt, matching set, We Can Survive, concert, charity concert, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
A closer look at Saweetie’s sandals.
CREDIT: River / MEGA

Heeled sandals are officially back in shoe rotations, now that live events and a desire to dress up have returned. Sandals like Saweetie’s are often popular due to their breathability and supportive ankle strap features. In recent weeks, stars like Megan Fox, Kate Beckinsale and Hailey Baldwin have also worn heeled sandals from Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo and Bottega Veneta, further cementing the style’s it-shoe status.

For footwear, the “Best Friend” singer can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Casadei, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. While off-duty, she favors sneakers by Nike, Vans and Christian Louboutin. Saweetie is also a regular at New York Fashion Week, commanding front rows for brands like Christian Cowan, The Blonds, Sergio Hudson and Brandon Maxwell. However, her fashion experience extends beyond the front row, as she’s collaborated on lines with brands like PrettyLittleThing, Quay, Matte Collection and MAC.

Saweetie, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heeled sandals, ankle strap sandals, stiletto sandals, gray sweater, gray skirt, miniskirt, matching set, We Can Survive, concert, charity concert, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: River / MEGA
Saweetie, gold sandals, metallic sandals, heeled sandals, ankle strap sandals, stiletto sandals, gray sweater, gray skirt, miniskirt, matching set, We Can Survive, concert, charity concert, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
Saweetie arrives at the 2021 “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: River / MEGA

Each fall, Audacy’s We Can Survive concert is held to raise money for a variety of charitable causes. This year’s 8th annual show was held to raise mental health awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The concert also features a range of star-studded performances. This year’s lineup included Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay and The Kid Laroi.

Elevate your fall looks in shiny sandals, inspired by Saweetie’s style.

Schutz, silver sandals, metallic sandals, ankle sandals, leather sandals, heeled sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Altina sandals, $118.

Steve Madden, silver sandals, metallic sandals, ankle sandals, leather sandals, heeled sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey sandals, $100.

Click through the gallery for more of Saweetie’s best style moments over the years.

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad