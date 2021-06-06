Saweetie Redefines Errand-Running Style in a Lace Jumpsuit & Pumps for a Trip to Walmart

Saweetie is known for rocking bold looks on the red carpet and onstage, but the rap star just took her daring style to a new and unconventional place: Walmart.

Over the weekend, Saweetie took to Instagram to promote Kiss Colors Edge Fixer Glued product, sharing a video of herself riding around in a shopping cart in Walmart. For the occasion, Saweetie suited up in a black jumpsuit — that was of course fit for an icy girl. The number featured a zip up closure and was embroidered with a swirl design against a sparkly black material.

Saweetie then accessorized with massive hoop earrings as well as a diamond chain necklace and a coordinating bracelet. The “Tap In” crooner also had a sage green Hermes Birkin bag in her cart.

As for footwear, Saweetie gave the jumpsuit a polished touch in a pair of shoes not traditionally meant for the grocery store. She opted for a pair of glossy black pumps. The pointed toe shoes featured a patent leather construction and sat atop a stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She likes to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When she’s not in heels or thigh-high boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy kicks from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also sets them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.

