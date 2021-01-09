Saweetie Elevates Her Nike Gear With a Designer Duffle Bag & Sneakers That Come With Pops of Neon Green & Pink

Saweetie proves that 2021 is not short on stylish moments. On the heels of her “Best Friend” music video release with Doja Cat last Thursday, she styled a laidback workout outfit with footwear and accessories that elevate her look.

Saweetie on the day after “Best Friends” music video release on Jan. 8. CREDIT: MEGA The “Icy Grl” artist wore a Jordan Flight Fleece pullover top from Nike in the light gray colorway and teamed it with a pair of the brand’s Jordan Utility Bike Shorts in the black colorway, which features a white “Jordan” logo right above the hem. She accessorized the athleisure ensemble with a $2,390 Saint Laurent Logo duffle as her gym bag and black crew-length socks.

Here’s a closer look at the singer’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Tap That” songstress completed her outfit with a pair of Nike Air VaporMax Plus “Pink Rise” sneakers. As an upgraded version of the Florida sunset-inspired design, these shoes feature black textile uppers with the silhouette’s signature caged TPU overlays and bungee laces. They also have the sneaker style’s chunky sole with the Air Max’s gradient hues in pink and neon green colorways. Following their 2019 release, these sneakers are still available in new condition on the resale market and retail for $225 on goat.com.

Saweetie is known for her glamorous aesthetic and affinity for Nike casualwear teamed with designer accessories. Last December, the California Native chose a sought-after pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro sneakers and teamed them with a similar Jordan sweatsuit in gray, layered with a statement puffer coat and a Moschino milk carton-inspired handbag.

And in only a week’s time, the 27-year-old has made 2021 is an ultra-stylish year. On New Year’s Day, the singer shared a series of high-fashion ensembles from a photoshoot, where she teamed a Mugler bodysuit and crystal-embellished looks with designer footwear from Gucci, Dsquared2, and more. These sightings also come on the heels of the “Sway With Me” star styling $10,000 Tom Ford leopard boots with a Gucci belt and a monochrome black outfit, shortly after launching her third collection with PrettyLittleThing on Dec. 8, 2020.

