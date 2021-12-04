×
Saweetie Sparkles in Bedazzled Bodysuit and Strappy Heels at 2021 Jingle Ball

By Amina Ayoud
Saweetie gleamed on stage at the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball, serving audiences a phenomenal performance with an equally phenomenal look. The ball celebrates all things music, bringing together some of music’s most talented acts, and with them, their most extravagant looks. From Kpop hit BTS to TikTok sensation Doja Cat, this ball has it all.

The rapper stepped on stage in a glittery pink bodysuit that channeled Lady Gaga’s own signature looks. Entirely embellished with crystals, the piece also featured subtle draped details at the hips for a romantic touch.

Saweetie in a glittery body suit and strappy heels at the 2021 Jingle Ball.
Saweetie performing in a glitter bodysuit and strappy heels at 2021’s Jingle Ball
CREDIT: Mega

Saweetie completed her ensemble with bedazzled fishnet tights, large, glittering hoop earrings and a statement necklace featuring a shiny pendant.

Saweetie peforming in a glitter body suit and strappy heels at 2021's Jingle Ball.
Saweetie performing in glitter bodysuit and strappy heels at 2021’s Jingle Ball
CREDIT: Mega

For footwear, the “Best Friend” singer wore a pair of strappy heels decorated with more crystals and that showed off her manicure and brilliant tights. All in all, the high-glam look proved fit for any holiday party (and fell right in line with Saweetie’s bold personal style).

Saweetie in glittery, strappy heels.
Saweetie in glittery, strappy heels at the 2021 Jingle Ball.
CREDIT: Mega

