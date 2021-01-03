×
Saweetie’s Crystal-Embellished & Metallic Designer Looks Will Inspire You To Dress Up In 2021

By Elisa Lewittes
Brandon Maxwell Fashion Show Celebrity Arrivals , Fall Winter 2020 In NYC
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Although 2020 was dominated by loungewear, Saweetie made the case to start dressing up again in 2021.

On New Year’s Day, the “Icy Grl” artist shared several glamorous ensembles with three full looks — all featuring embellished accessories and designer footwear.

First, the “Tap In” singer revealed a black and nude paneled full-length bodysuit and a black duster coat from Mugler. She teamed these pieces with the Gucci “Lillian” Horsebit Knee High Boot for her footwear.

These now sold out shoes feature a black patent leather upper construction with a 2-inch block heel, the brand’s signature horsebit hardware on the vamp, and a trendy square toe. The Italian luxury label’s Horsebit Embellished Knee-High boots offer a similar aesthetic. They retail for $1,690 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Gucci-Lilian-Boots
Here’s a closer look at the Gucci”Lillian” Horsebit Knee High boots.
CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

Embracing the day’s festivities, the “Back To The Streets” rapper also shared a crystal-embellished look from Area. She wore the New York-based designer’s $2,650 Crystal Butterfly Net Dress and styled them with a pair of Aleví Milano Giada sandals in the Nude Capri colorway.

These shoes feature a full leather construction with layered gold chain detailing over the vamp, accent pearls throughout and a 4-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $573 and are available on Fwrd.com. The rapper accessorized the artful look with silver crystal-covered gloves from Lena Berisha.

 

AleviMilano-Giada-Heel
Here’s a closer look at the Aleví Milano Giada sandals.
CREDIT: TULAGAN MARLON

For her final head-to-toe ensemble, the California native stepped out in a refined and reflective outfit, polished with metallic gold accents and footwear. The 26-year-old teamed a Baja East drape dress from the label’s spring ’21 collection with jewelry from Gucci and Debonair Vintage.

To complete the sophisticated look, the American songstress complemented the warm hues with the Dsquare2 metallic gold sandal heels. These stiletto shoes feature a full leather construction with multi-strap detailing around the toe, diagonally across the foot, a dainty ankle strap and a towering 4.72-inch sculpted heel. They currently are on sale for $892 and can be purchased on Luisaviaroma.com.

 

Dsquared2-Metallic-Sandal-Heels
Here’s a closer look at the Dsquared2 Metallic Sandal Heels.
CREDIT: Luisa Via Roma

This sighting comes on the heels of the “Sway With Me” vocalist styling these $10,000 Tom Ford leopard boots with a Gucci belt and a monochrome black outfit, shortly after launching her third collection with PrettyLittleThing on Dec. 8. 2020.

During the prior month, Saweetie was seen in another pair of designer leopard boots. In November 2020, the artist wore this thigh-high pair from Christian Louboutin and teamed them with a black top, gray denim and a Goyard face mask for a date night with Quavo.

Elevate your ensembles for the New Year with these similar gold sandal heel styles below.

Schutz-Gold-Heels

To Buy: Schutz Altina Metallic Sandals, $118.

Loeffler-Randall-Libby-Sandal

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Libby Sandals, $105 (from $350).

Sam-Edelman-Adella-Heels

To Buy: Sam Edelman Adella Strappy Heels, $60 (from $150).

Click through this gallery to see more of Saweetie’s best style moments. 

