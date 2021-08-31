Saweetie Mixes an Elegant Emerald Mini Dress With Hotel Slippers in Venice

Saweetie is seen at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 30.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie mixed high-fashion with the hotel slipper trend yesterday during her time in Italy following the regal aftermath of her appearance at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda runway show on Sunday. The rapper was seen at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice with an emerald off-the-shoulder satin dress featuring ruffle details with lace material. To complement her elegant ensemble, Saweetie paired it with a jewel-encrusted clutch, crystal hairpins, a silver anklet, a custom necklace with her name and the most comfortable footwear — hotel slippers.

Saweetie strikes a pose at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA Though an unusual footwear choice for the fashionista, Saweetie looked poised regardless. Kathy Hilton and Justin Bieber are among than fans who wear the indoor shoes while out and about.

Saweetie is seen at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA When she attends interviews or star-studded events, Saweetie leans toward high-heels, peep-toe sandals, knee-high boots and stilettos with pointed toes. Her edgy style encompasses multi-colored sneakers, Christian Louboutin rainbow-colored heels and anything with a pop of color.

From denim Louis Vuitton bustiers tops to Moschino and Valentino bags, Saweetie knows how to mix and match trends. She also wears lesser-known brands such as Howie B. and Usama Ishtay.

The entertainer previously ventured into the fashion space with a PrettyLittleThing collaboration. She also collaborated on a lip collection with KISS for Walmart, a swimwear collection with Matte Swim and a sunglass line with Quay Australia.

Add some comfort to your wardrobe with these slippers inspired by Saweetie.

CREDIT: COURTESY OF SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Buy Now: Versace Medusa Slippers, $125

CREDIT: COURTESY OF BIRDIES

Buy Now: Birdies The Phoebe Black Faux Fur, $85

Buy Now: Jacques Levine Quilted Suede Studded Wedge Slippers, $148